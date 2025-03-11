Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Pharma

The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue

Collectively, the largest healthcare companies in America generated $2.4 trillion in revenue in the four most recent quarters

By
Bruce Gil
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Image: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)

Healthcare is big business in America — really big. The 10 largest healthcare companies generated a combined $2.4 trillion in revenue over the past year. These companies touch all aspects of our healthcare system, from how we get insurance to where we pick up prescription drugs. This ranking includes major insurers, pharmacy chains, and hospital operators. Some of them are household names like CVS and Walgreens others are less known.

Check out the 10 largest healthcare companies in America, ranked by revenue.

10: HCA Healthcare — $70 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Rusty Russell / Stringer (Getty Images)
09: Walgreens Boots Alliance — $150.5 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
08: Centene — $163 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Paul Sableman/ WikiMedia Commons
07: Elevance Health – $175. 2 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: WikiMedia Commons
06: Cardinal Health – $222 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Nheyob/WikiMedia Commons
05: Cigna — $247 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer (Getty Images)
04: Cencora — $296 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: WikiMedia Commons
03: McKesson — $363 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
02: CVS Health — $372.8 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
01: UnitedHealth Group — $400 billion

Image for article titled The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue
Image: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)
