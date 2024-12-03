The 4 books Bill Gates read this year to make 'sense of the world'

Bill Gates shared a list of the four books he “enjoyed” reading this year, including ones focused on artificial intelligence and love.

Although Gates said it was not intentional, the four books shared the common theme of “making sense of the world around you,” the billionaire said on his personal blog, Gates Notes.

“I wasn’t surprised to see it emerge: It’s natural to try and wrap your head around things during times of rapid change, like we’re living through now,” Gates said.

In addition to the four books, Gates listed Federer by Doris Henkel about tennis player Roger Federer as a “bonus” for tennis fans.

See the four books Gates is recommending from this year.