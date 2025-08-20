10 billionaires who dropped out of college and made it big

College is often seen as a key step toward financial stability, but some of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs took a different route — leaving school early to pursue business ventures. From technology pioneers to startup founders, these billionaires built major companies without completing a degree.

The tech industry, in particular, has produced many high-profile dropouts who reshaped entire sectors. Many left prestigious universities mid-studies to focus on building their own companies, feeling like their studies would only hold them back.

And the trend continues today: Figma CEO and founder Dylan Fields left college to build the design platform and is now worth an estimated $5 billion following the company's IPO this month.

We've compiled a list of notable billionaire college dropouts, detailing how each made the leap from student to industry leader — and the businesses they built along the way.