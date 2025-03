Out of the 813 billionaires in the U.S., nearly a fifth of them went to just a handful of colleges.

Forbes published its “Top Colleges for Billionaires” list today that ranks American universities by the number of undergraduate alumni that have gone on to become billionaires.

Take a look at the top five schools in the ranking, which have collectively graduated 126 billionaires with a total net worth of $927.4 billion.