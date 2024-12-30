Bitcoin will hit $185,000 in 2025, says leading crypto firm

Bitcoin price made history in 2024, and if a recent report is to be believed, the flagship cryptocurrency could reach $150,000 in the first half of 2025 and potentially hit $185,000 by the fourth quarter.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Galaxy Research, the research arm of the digital asset management firm Galaxy, released this report last week, and with that, it has aligned itself with another digital asset management firm, VanEck, which has also anticipated Bitcoin appreciating by more than 50% from its current levels by 2025.

Advertisement

Key excerpts from Galaxy Research’s report shared on the firm’s X account provide a glimpse into their outlook for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Advertisement

Spot Bitcoin ETPs to cross $250 billion in AUM

The firm predicted that spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) will continue to thrive, potentially surpassing $250 billion in assets under management (AUM) by 2025. Alex Thorn, the firm’s Head of Research, noted on X that U.S. Bitcoin ETPs are just $24 billion shy of overtaking all U.S. gold ETPs in AUM.

Advertisement

Ether to cross above $5,500 in 2025

Galaxy Research reported another big projection related to Ethereum’s native token, Ether, and said it would trade above $5,500 in 2025. That will happen because of the relaxation in regulations and the corporations’ adaptation and experimentation with the Ethereum technology.

Advertisement

Along with that, the Ethereum staking rate will increase by 50%, per report.

In the world of cryptocurrency, staking involves committing a certain amount of cryptocurrency to a blockchain network for a specified period. This process plays a crucial role in supporting the network’s operations, including validating transactions and maintaining its overall security.

Advertisement

“The Trump administration is likely to offer greater regulatory clarity and guidance for the crypto industry in the U.S. Among other outcomes, it is likely that spot-based ETH ETPs will be allowed to stake some percentage of the ETH they hold on behalf of shareholders,” Galaxy Research posted on X.

Dogecoin will hit $1 in 2025

As per the report, Dogecoin—the most popular memecoin and a favorite of Elon Musk—will reach $1 by 2025.

Advertisement

“Dogecoin market cap will be eclipsed by the Department of Government Efficiency, which will identify and successfully enact cuts in amounts exceeding Dogecoin’s 2025 high-water mark market cap, “ Galaxy Research posted on X.

Other than these forecasts, the report offers optimistic predictions for stablecoins, top publicly traded companies adopting Bitcoin, and other market trends. However, it clearly mentioned that these projections are not intended as investment advice but are purely illustrative of potential market directions.