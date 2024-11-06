Markets

Bitcoin just hit a new record high of $76,000—and shows no signs of slowing down following Trump's win

The cryptocurrency community is celebrating Donald Trump's coming return to the White House

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Bitcoin just hit a new record high of $76,000—and shows no signs of slowing down following Trump&#39;s win
Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)
MSTR+1.56%COIN+1.53%MARA-1.10%RIOT+0.73%TSLA-3.66%

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of just over $76,000, setting a new record only hours after surpassing the $75,000 mark on Tuesday night. Following Donald Trump’s reelection, strong support within the crypto community for his return to the White House continues to fuel Bitcoin’s upward momentum. Celebrating Trump’s victory, Bitcoin advocate and MicroStrategy (MSTR) founder Michael Saylor posted on X, “We have a #Bitcoin President.”

The leading cryptocurrency hit a record high of $76,243 at approximately 4:00 PM on Wednesday, representing an impressive 9% increase within the last 24 hours. According to crypto tracking website CoinGecko, the top cryptocurrency has surged 110,968% since 2013. This means a $100 investment in Bitcoin back then would now be worth over $1 million.

Bitcoin’s price is expected to rise further, showing heightened optimism and enthusiasm among investors due to recent political developments. The momentum shows no signs of slowing — among seasoned traders and newcomers alike.

Ether and other major cryptocurrencies are also surging

Bitcoin’s new all-time high has buoyed the entire cryptocurrency market, sparking notable gains across various digital assets. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at $2,671, marking an increase of over 9% in the last 24 hours. Additionally, popular memecoins saw substantial upticks: Dogecoin jumped more than 11%, while Shiba Inu was up over 7% in the same period. Solana also experienced an increase of 12%.

Cryptocurrency stocks are on the rise

Meanwhile, companies tied to crypto, such as Coinbase (COIN+1.53%), MicroStrategy (MSTR+1.56%), Marathon Digital (MARA-1.10%), Riot Platforms (RIOT+0.73%), and Tesla (TSLA-3.66%), saw significant gains Wednesday following Trump’s reelection.