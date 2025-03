Less than a week ago, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $108,135, marking a significant milestone for the leading cryptocurrency. However, since then, it has experienced a sharp decline of over 12%, driven by a combination of factors. The Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on interest rate cuts has dampened market sentiment, while substantial outflows from Bitcoin ETFs have further contributed to the downturn.

This bearish trend is likely to persist through the holiday season as market activity slows. However, the trend is expected to change in the new year as a crypto-friendly leader, Donald Trump, will become the new U.S. President in 2025, bringing a new wave of optimism among investors.

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $94,873, reflecting an 8.8% decline in the past week.