Bitcoin, BNB, XRP, and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week

After a dip below $80,000 last week, Bitcoin staged a minor recovery over the weekend. The leading cryptocurrency was still down 10.9% from Jan. 1 as of Sunday evening, and that means the folks who flocked to it after witnessing the post-election boom are still seeing red. The early days of Trump’s second term have spelled chaos for Bitcoin, the price of which loosely correlates with the stock market. Given the tariffs to come and uncertainty surrounding AI stocks, more stock market carnage could drag Bitcoin down with it.