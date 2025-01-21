Markets

Bitcoin falls after crypto gets neglected on Trump's busy first day

After soaring to new record highs on Inauguration Day, Bitcoin took a hit

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Bitcoin falls after crypto gets neglected on Trump&#39;s busy first day
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
In This Story
COIN-4.31%

Amid a flurry of executive orders on President Donald Trump’s first day in office, cryptocurrency didn’t get so much as a nod on Monday.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE mandate is updating software and firing federal workers
Crypto could become 'just another form of payment' under Trump, Bank of America CEO says
Trump will fuel crypto investing, Coinbase CEO says
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE mandate is updating software and firing federal workers
Crypto could become 'just another form of payment' under Trump, Bank of America CEO says
Trump will fuel crypto investing, Coinbase CEO says
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Despite soaring to a record high of more than $109,000 during Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, Bitcoin has fallen more than 2% in the past day. As of Tuesday morning, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was valued at $104,396.

Advertisement

Related Content

Donald Trump's VP pick J.D. Vance owns Bitcoin worth as much as a quarter-million dollars
11 stocks that are soaring after Trump's election win — and why they're up

Related Content

Donald Trump's VP pick J.D. Vance owns Bitcoin worth as much as a quarter-million dollars
11 stocks that are soaring after Trump's election win — and why they're up

Bitcoin’s rapid rise in recent years — and its equally fervent fandom — have made it a key issue for the returning president. That also means Trump’s first actions on cryptocurrency will be under intense scrutiny, Alexander Blume, CEO of Two Prime, an SEC-regulated Registered Investment Advisor specializing in digital asset derivatives, told Quartz.

Advertisement

Trump, who this time around has positioned himself as the crypto president, made lofty promises on the campaign trail. One of those: establishing a national Bitcoin reserve. Blume warned that failing to fulfill that promise early in his new term would spark a backlash.

Advertisement

Trump’s track record with the crypto community has been anything but spotless. During his first term as president, Trump called Bitcoin a “scam” against the U.S. dollar, and in a 2019 tweet he said he was “not a fan” of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. When Trump first won the presidency in November 2016, Bitcoin was valued at about $700.

With Biden-era appointees on the way out the door, one high-profile departure was celebrated by the crypto community. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, a vocal opponent of cryptocurrencies, officially resigned from his post on Monday.

Advertisement

Gensler’s departure is a win for the crypto lobby, which has crusaded against the SEC official for the agency’s strict oversight of the industry. His SEC took on high-profile cases against a number of major industry players, such as Coinbase and Binance. According to the agency, 18% of its complaints were related to crypto.

Gensler’s resignation clears the way for Trump’s SEC pick, Paul Atkins, to take over the agency. Atkins’ appointment still needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

— Vinamrata Chaturvedi and William Gavin contributed to this article.