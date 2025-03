You can send crypto to someone through crypto exchanges like Coinbase (COIN), Kraken, etc. To do so, you first need to have an account with the crypto exchange. Second, you need to have cryptocurrency to send as a gift. If you don’t have a specific cryptocurrency to gift, you’ll need to buy it from a crypto exchange and then transfer it to the recipient.

Another important thing to know is that the recipient should also have an account with the same crypto exchange. Before making a transfer, it is important to know the recipient’s wallet address, which functions similarly to a bank account number. The wallet address consists of a series of alphanumeric characters. Once you have this address, you can send the cryptocurrency of your choice to your loved ones.