5 cryptocurrencies beating Bitcoin in 2024

The highly volatile and widely popular memecoin Dogecoin has experienced notable upward momentum throughout the year. A significant catalyst behind its recent surge is its ongoing association with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Known as the self-proclaimed “Dogefather,” Musk has frequently used his social media presence to champion Dogecoin, often sparking price movements with his tweets and public comments.

This year, Musk’s open support for former President Donald Trump has added a new layer of intrigue to Dogecoin’s narrative, drawing attention from both crypto enthusiasts and political commentators. The combination of Musk’s influence and the coin’s strong community backing has continued to fuel its unpredictable yet persistent rise, underscoring the unique interplay of celebrity, social media, and cryptocurrency in Dogecoin’s market performance.

Currently, Dogecoin is trading at $0.37, representing a 318% increase year-to-date.