5 cryptocurrencies beating Bitcoin in 2024

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, surpassing $94,000 after surging over 120% this year from $40,000. This milestone has revitalized the broader cryptocurrency market, sparking a resurgence in altcoins. Many cryptocurrencies have seen meteoric gains, with some outpacing Bitcoin’s year-to-date performance. The rally highlights the growing diversity within the crypto space as investors increasingly explore opportunities beyond Bitcoin to capitalize on the market’s momentum.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is seen as a strong competitor to the Ethereum blockchain and has witnessed remarkable growth this year, fueled by its high-speed transaction processing and cost-efficient infrastructure. Its ability to handle thousands of transactions per second has made it an attractive choice for developers and users alike, driving a surge in activity on its network. As a result, Solana has become a popular platform for hosting decentralized applications (dApps), ranging from DeFi projects to NFT marketplaces.
Currently, Solana is trading at $233, representing a 130% increase year-to-date.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
The highly volatile and widely popular memecoin Dogecoin has experienced notable upward momentum throughout the year. A significant catalyst behind its recent surge is its ongoing association with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Known as the self-proclaimed “Dogefather,” Musk has frequently used his social media presence to champion Dogecoin, often sparking price movements with his tweets and public comments.
This year, Musk’s open support for former President Donald Trump has added a new layer of intrigue to Dogecoin’s narrative, drawing attention from both crypto enthusiasts and political commentators. The combination of Musk’s influence and the coin’s strong community backing has continued to fuel its unpredictable yet persistent rise, underscoring the unique interplay of celebrity, social media, and cryptocurrency in Dogecoin’s market performance.
Currently, Dogecoin is trading at $0.37, representing a 318% increase year-to-date.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu is Dogecoin’s main rival and another popular memecoin that has a position among the major cryptocurrencies. If you’d invested in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in November 2020 for $100, you would have earned a mind-boggling return of 41831154% today – which means a whopping $41,831,254.
Currently, Shiba Inu is trading at 0.000023, representing a 134% growth year-to-date.
Pepe (PEPE)
The meteoric rise of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has paved the way for other memecoins to gain prominence, notably Pepe, a frog-themed cryptocurrency. Riding the wave of memecoin popularity, Pepe has quickly climbed the ranks, now securing a spot among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
This ascent reflects a broader trend where humor, internet culture, and community-driven enthusiasm play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics. Pepe’s success underscores how memecoins, once dismissed as novelties, have evolved into a significant segment of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, attracting both retail and institutional interest.
Currently, Pepe is trading at $0.000019, representing a 1,766% growth year-to-date.
Mantra (OM)
Mantra (OM) (OM) is a specialized blockchain network dedicated to the issuance, trading, and secure management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). These assets encompass a wide range of categories, including real estate, private equity, artwork, and treasuries. By enabling the tokenization of these tangible assets, Mantra is bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering investors a more accessible and secure way to diversify their portfolios.
Mantra partnered with cloud computing giant Google Cloud in late October, sparking a significant rally in the price of its native token. Last Sunday, Mantra hit an all-time high of $3.42.
Currently, Mantra is trading at $3.75, representing a 6,314% growth year-to-date.