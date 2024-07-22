Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Popular memecoin Dogecoin is experiencing a surge for several reasons, including the possibility of interest rate cuts in September and the anticipation of a potential pro-crypto stance from Donald Trump. Additionally, Trump is scheduled to give a keynote address at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, during which he may talk about plans for crypto-friendly regulations if he is reelected, which could further boost Dogecoin’s price. The crypto is trading at $0.13, with a 17% increase in the past seven days.

