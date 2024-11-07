It's not just Bitcoin: 3 'altcoins' also rising on Trump's election win

Donald Trump clinched victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, clearing the way for his return to the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Bitcoin briefly crossed $76,000 on Wednesday, setting a new all-time high. Additionally, the spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) experienced significant inflows of $622 million following Trump’s reelection.

The crypto community is buzzing, with celebrations sweeping across forums and social media, hailing Trump’s win as a potential boon for the top cryptocurrency’s future. And Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that is rising — others are also up following Trump’s victory.