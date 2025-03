Is the biggest cryptocurrency a sure thing in 2025? Is anything? Turns out, there’s little to feel certain about in the new era of mass layoffs, on-again, off-again tariffs, and stagflation fears.

Market uncertainty is one of the things that’s come to define the early days of the second Trump administration, and investors in cryptocurrencies and stocks alike will be looking for some clarity on April 2, when the president is expected to say more about tariffs.

Bitcoin and stock market performance sometimes correlate, but what happens next is really anyone’s guess. What’s clear is that the back-and-forth on tariffs has soured the crypto market so far this year.