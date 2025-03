Just three days ago, Bitcoin was in a sharp decline, falling below $80,000. However, in a dramatic reversal, the leading cryptocurrency has surged by over $14,000, or 20%, fueled by Donald Trump. Over the weekend, the president revealed plans to establish a crypto reserve — to include Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP, and Cardano — injecting new momentum into the sluggish market.

Here’s a look at what the week holds for these cryptocurrencies: