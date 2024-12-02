Bitcoin nears $100,000 as inflows boost Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin came within striking distance of the historic $100,000 mark, reaching $99,645 on November 22. However, the cryptocurrency has since shown signs of hesitation, struggling to push past this milestone.

Bitcoin experienced a brief dip last week to around $92,500. But it’s once again hovering around $96,000, with eyes set on the elusive $100,000 target. This recent upward momentum has been fueled by a surge in investor interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs, following notable outflows on November 25 and 26.

According to ETF tracker Farside, Bitcoin ETFs saw significant inflows on November 27 and 29, totaling $103 million and $320 million, respectively. BlackRock’s (BLK+1.46% ) iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT+3.68% ) (IBIT) led the charge, attracting $137 million, while Fidelity’s (FNF+1.08% ) Wise Bitcoin Origin Fund (FBTC) followed with $106 million. This renewed enthusiasm for spot Bitcoin ETFs is helping to drive Bitcoin’s push toward the six-figure milestone.

Other crypto ETFs are also on the horizon

Other cryptocurrencies have experienced recent upswings as well due to the potential arrival of new crypto ETFs. XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, an open-source blockchain, has skyrocketed to its highest level since May 2021, peaking at $2.44 on Monday morning. The rally is fueled by mounting speculation over a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

On Monday, global ETF provider WisdomTree took a significant step by registering an XRP ETF in Delaware. Adding to the momentum, the European XRP ETP has been rebranded as the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP, as Ripple said it would invest in the fund.

Similarly, Hedera, a decentralized public network designed to build secure, scalable, and fast decentralized applications (dApps), is on a big upward trajectory as Canary Capital has filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an HBAR exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, this ETF would offer investors a streamlined way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency’s price, fueling optimism in the market.

Currently, Hedera is trading at $0.2815, reflecting an impressive 75% growth over the past seven days.