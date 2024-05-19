Everything to know about Bitcoin Pizza Day

On January 3, 2009, Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, mined the first block of the Bitcoin blockchain, known as the Genesis Block, which contained a reward of 50 Bitcoin. The technical foundations of Bitcoin were being established at the time, but the currency did not have any real-world value.

That changed on May 22, 2010, when Laszlo Hanyecz, a Florida-based programmer, offered 10,000 bitcoins to anyone who would order him two pizzas from Papa John’s.



Hanyecz wrote on the Bitcoin Talk forum: “I’ll pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas.. like maybe 2 large ones so I have some left over for the next day. I like having left over pizza to nibble on later. You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery place, but what I’m aiming for is getting food delivered in exchange for bitcoins where I don’t have to order or prepare it myself, kind of like ordering a ‘breakfast platter’ at a hotel or something, they just bring you something to eat and you’re happy!”



He further added what toppings he likes: “I like things like onions, peppers, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, etc.. just standard stuff no weird fish topping or anything like that. I also like regular cheese pizzas which may be cheaper to prepare or otherwise acquire.”



“If you’re interested please let me know and we can work out a deal.”

