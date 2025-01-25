How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup

Plus, People bought the wrong stock thinking it was part of OpenAI’s Stargate Project

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s coming boom, Trump&#39;s stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Melina Mara-Poo (Getty Images), Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images), Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Here's how high Bitcoin can go in 2025, according to a wealth advisor

Here’s how high Bitcoin can go in 2025, according to a wealth advisor

Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Christopher McMahon, CEO of Aquinas Wealth Advisors and author of “Faithful Finances”, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

The $TRUMP meme coin is worth billions. Here's what to know

The $TRUMP meme coin is worth billions. Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s coming boom, Trump&#39;s stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as 47th president of the United States, the businessman-turned-politican launched his latest venture: a new cryptocurrency token.

People are buying the wrong stock thinking it's part of OpenAI's Stargate Project

People are buying the wrong stock thinking it’s part of OpenAI’s Stargate Project

President Donald Trump was joined by leaders at Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank to announce the Stargate Project, a planned $500 billion venture to invest in artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

MGX stock is soaring Wednesday on the heels of the company’s involvement with OpenAI and SoftBank’s (SFTBY) new Stargate project. There’s just one minor problem — it’s the stock ticker for the wrong MGX.

Trump Media stock and Trump meme coin plunge in sell-off after inauguration

Trump Media stock and Trump meme coin plunge in sell-off after inauguration

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s coming boom, Trump&#39;s stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s name isn’t selling like it used to.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind the president’s social media platform Truth Social, fell more than 7% in pre-market trading Tuesday. Trump Media’s shares last closed at $40.03.  

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid shares fall as Trump kicks off his anti-EV agenda

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid shares fall as Trump kicks off his anti-EV agenda

Electric truck maker Rivian, like other electric vehicle companies, benefitted from President Joe Biden’s policies.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The Detroit automakers’ shares are rising Tuesday while their fully-electric rivals saw their stocks fall as President Donald Trump began tearing into his predecessor’s pro-EV moves.

Trump is back. What's next for crypto?

Trump is back. What’s next for crypto?

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s coming boom, Trump&#39;s stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

With Donald Trump set to be inaugurated as President of the United States on Monday, cryptocurrency stands as an unlikely part of his path back to power. The story of his return to the White House cannot be told without acknowledging how digital assets helped boost his political fortunes after his departure in 2021. Since his victory in November, Bitcoin rose from $75,000 to an all-time high of $108,135 on December 17, 2024, a 44% jump.

The Dow soars 450 points as Trump tones down his tariff tough talk

The Dow soars 450 points as Trump tones down his tariff tough talk

Image for article titled Bitcoin&#39;s coming boom, Trump&#39;s stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Melina Mara-Poo (Getty Images)

Stocks surged Tuesday afternoon, fueled at least in part by tempered expectations around the severity of President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 448 points, or about 1%, the S&P 500 index climbed about 0.8%, and the Nasdaq index ticked up 0.65%.

While Trump signed a swath of executive orders on his first day in office, ranging from return-to-office mandates for federal workers to moving to end birthright citizenship, his tariff talk was much softer than analysts had expected.

Netflix stock hits $1,000 after blockbuster earnings

Netflix stock hits $1,000 after blockbuster earnings

The brawl between boxing legend Mike Tyson and influencer Jake Paul was Netflix’s “most-streamed sporting event ever.”
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Netflix (NFLX) stock is booming on Wednesday, a day after the company reported blockbuster earnings bolstered by its largest increase of new paid subscribers ever.

Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says

Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says

Christopher McMahon, CEO of Aquinas Wealth Advisors and author of “Faithful Finances”, breaks down why institutional adoption of crypto will drive prices higher

Nvidia is the world's most valuable company again as Apple stock slips

Nvidia is the world’s most valuable company again as Apple stock slips

Jensen Huang wearing a black leather jacket over a black tshirt, speaking while holding up a chip platform, an Nvidia logo is displayed behind him
Photo: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) reclaimed its title as the world’s most valuable public company on Tuesday as Apple’s (AAPL) shares slid.

The chipmaker’s stock was up about 2.4% during mid-day trading Tuesday, pushing its market cap to $3.45 trillion. Meanwhile, Apple saw its shares fall by almost 4%, landing its market cap at $3.33 trillion. The iPhone maker’s shares are down by more than 9% so far this year, while Nvidia’s shares are up 2%.

