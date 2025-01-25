Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup

Stocks surged Tuesday afternoon, fueled at least in part by tempered expectations around the severity of President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 448 points, or about 1%, the S&P 500 index climbed about 0.8%, and the Nasdaq index ticked up 0.65%.

While Trump signed a swath of executive orders on his first day in office, ranging from return-to-office mandates for federal workers to moving to end birthright citizenship, his tariff talk was much softer than analysts had expected.

Read More