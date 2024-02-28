Money & Markets

Bitcoin’s price surge briefly broke Coinbase

More than 9,000 Coinbase users reported that their accounts showed balances of zero because of an outage.

By
Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Bitcoin’s price surge briefly broke Coinbase
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Coinbase users’ accounts showed a “zero balance” on Wednesday afternoon. Coinbase confirmed the problem on its status page at 12:40 p.m. ET but claims customer cryptocurrency funds are safe. The cryptocurrency exchange blames the outage on increased traffic, as Bitcoin’s price surged past $60,000.

Suggested Reading

The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Coinbase says customer trading is slowly coming back online as of 2:29 p.m. ET. The company added that some users may still experience errors when logging in, sending and receiving funds, and with some payment methods.

Advertisement

Related Content

Bitcoin gets back above $61,000 after Coinbase and Block drop blockbuster earnings
The SEC can sue Coinbase for offering unregistered securities, judge rules

Related Content

Bitcoin gets back above $61,000 after Coinbase and Block drop blockbuster earnings
The SEC can sue Coinbase for offering unregistered securities, judge rules

“We appreciate your patience. We’re beginning to see improvement in customer trading,” Coinbase said on its status page. “Due to increased traffic, some customers may still see errors in login, sends, receives and with some payment methods. Rest assured your funds are safe.”

Advertisement

Coinbase first reported that it was aware of “transaction delays” at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday. CEO Brian Armstrong says the platform is experiencing a major surge in traffic in a post on X, and the company is working to remediate. Coinbase emphasizes that users’ assets are secured.

Advertisement

Downdetector showed a spike in Coinbase outages starting around noon ET on Wednesday. Over 9,000 customers reported outages, according to Downdetector in the morning, but reports have since dropped considerably. Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States and holds over $255 billion in assets on its platform.

Coinbase’s help page is displaying a message that wait times are longer than usual. A company spokesperson told Gizmodo it’s actively working to resolve the issue. Users took to social media to express their concern about the cryptocurrency exchange’s outage on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Anyone else’s Coinbase account at zero?” wrote one user on X.

“Mine just went to zero, the help center won’t even load,” wrote another.

As Coinbase goes down on Wednesday, the price of Bitcoin passed $60,000 for the first time since 2021. It marks a major resurgence for the cryptocurrency staple. The increased interest in Bitcoin seems to be the reason for the outage.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.