Bitcoin, XRP, Hedera, Chainlink, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is once again gaining momentum toward the highly anticipated $100,000 milestone, overcoming earlier resistance. This renewed push is fueled by a surge in investment in Bitcoin ETFs, which has ignited fresh enthusiasm among market participants. The ripple effect of this activity is being felt across the broader cryptocurrency market, with rising optimism and increasing valuations as investors eye further price gains.

Advertisement

In this bullish climate, several cryptocurrencies are showing potential for significant movement. Here’s a closer look at the top cryptocurrencies to keep on your radar this week: