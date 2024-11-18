Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady at an impressive $90,000, sparking widespread optimism and buoying confidence across the entire cryptocurrency market. Following the sustained rally triggered by Donald Trump’s recent election victory, analysts anticipate a shift this week. Instead of the relentless upward momentum, the market may take a breather, allowing prices to stabilize and the excitement to settle.

With these dynamics in play, let’s delve into what the crypto market might unveil in the days ahead.