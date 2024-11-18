Extreme tariffs and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
Markets

Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

The crypto market may take a breather after a furious post-election rally

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: lerbank (Getty Images)

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady at an impressive $90,000, sparking widespread optimism and buoying confidence across the entire cryptocurrency market. Following the sustained rally triggered by Donald Trump’s recent election victory, analysts anticipate a shift this week. Instead of the relentless upward momentum, the market may take a breather, allowing prices to stabilize and the excitement to settle.

With these dynamics in play, let’s delve into what the crypto market might unveil in the days ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC)

Image for article titled Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Bitcoin reached another peak last week, holding steady—despite some fluctuations—at $90,000. Crypto enthusiasts are eagerly watching and speculating when the flagship cryptocurrency will finally break the $100,000 barrier. With President-elect Donald Trump preparing to assume office, that milestone may not be far off. Bitcoin’s performance is expected to ripple through the entire crypto market.

At present, Bitcoin is up nearly 10% compared to last week.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP)

Image for article titled Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, an open-source blockchain. It is used by the Ripple payment network to facilitate cross-border transactions and is designed to act as a bridge currency. It’s important to note that Ripple, the company, operates the network but does not own XRP.

Last week, trading platform Robinhood added XRP to its offerings—a promising development for the token’s accessibility and liquidity. This renewed interest from exchanges is expected to draw more investors and traders to XRP.

Currently, XRP is trading at $1.1, with over 92% gain in the past week.

Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE)

Image for article titled Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Flavio Coelho (Getty Images)

The rapid growth of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has also propelled other memecoins, such as Pepe—a frog-themed cryptocurrency that now ranks among the top 20 by market capitalization. Riding the wave of bullish market sentiment, Pepe has surged over 72% in the past week and is currently trading at $0.0000207.

Steller (XLM)

Steller (XLM)

Image for article titled Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: vi73777 (Getty Images)

The Stellar network, renowned for its efficient and cost-effective blockchain solutions, has earned the trust of major financial institutions globally. Earlier this year, a leader in digital asset infrastructure, Switzerland-based Taurus, announced its integration with the Stellar network, expanding its presence in the asset tokenization market.

Currently, Stellar (XLM) is trading at $0.2426, reflecting an impressive 122% gain.

Mantra (OM)

Mantra (OM)

Image for article titled Bitcoin, XRP, Pepe, Mantra and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Olena Poliakevych (Getty Images)

Mantra (OM) (OM) is a specialized blockchain network dedicated to the issuance, trading, and secure management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). These assets encompass a wide range of categories, including real estate, private equity, artwork, and treasuries. By enabling the tokenization of these tangible assets, Mantra is bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering investors a more accessible and secure way to diversify their portfolios.

Mantra partnered with cloud computing giant Google Cloud in late October, sparking a significant rally in the price of its native token. On Sunday, Mantra hit an all-time high of $3.42.

Currently, the token is trading at $4.27, marking a staggering 206% gain in just one week.

