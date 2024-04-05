2 million Black+Decker steamers were recalled because people were getting burned

Empower Brands recalled two million Black+Decker garment steamers over potential burn hazards to users.



The company received 317 reports of hot water coming from the recalled steamers, including 82 reports of burn injuries — seven of which were second-degree burns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. The steamers may “expel, spray, or leak hot water during use,” according to the recall.

Almost one-third of the incidents reported — including 19 burns — involved steamers that were repaired as a part of a November 2022 recall or featured an updated design following that recall.

The company had previously recalled more than 500,000 of these same steamers for similar issues. At the time, Empower offered free replacements for the upper assembly of the steamer, after receiving 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of burns, two of which were second-degree.

The latest recall involves all Black+Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, including those that were repaired following the earlier recall. Customers were asked to completely stop using the product and contact Empower for a full refund.

The steamers were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, both in-store and online, and other stores across the U.S., between June 2021 and February 2024, for between $14 and $23. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors.

Customers can determine whether their steamer is involved in the recall by looking for the model numbers, either printed at the bottom of the steamer or on the sides of its packaging:

• HGS011F

• HGS011S

• HGS011

• HGS011T

They can also see the UPC codes found on the sides, back and bottom of the color package:

• 0 50875 82840 7

• 0 50875 82839 1

• 0 50875 82838 4

• 0 50875 00272 2