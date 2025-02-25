Boycott Amazon, Walmart and others for a day, group says: What to know about Economic Blackout Day

There will be no shopping at Amazon (AMZN-0.92% ), Walmart (WMT+3.70% ), or Target (TGT+1.01% ) on February 28 — at least, if you’re complying with “Economic Blackout Day.”

Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch

Peoples Union USA, a grassroots consumer organization, is calling for no commerce from major retailers — including anything online, as well as gas and fast food — with the goal of raising awareness of increasing prices.

Advertisement

“No Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food, no gas,” People’s Union founder John Schwarz explained in an Instagram video. “Not a single unnecessary dollar spent.”

Advertisement

Schwarz said his group isn’t political, just anti-corporate greed, and he hasn’t told people not to shop at all, just singled out “big corporations.” He did not respond to a request for comment. It’s also unclear if any targeted corporations are making contingency plans for the day. Walmart and Target did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

“For one day, we are going to finally turn the tables,” Schwarz said in the video.

But, according to Beth Romer, retail expert and owner of digital marketing agency L&L Collective, there can be unintended consequences from a boycott.

Advertisement

“There is more at play than just sticking it to the big corporations,” Romer said, pointing out that many gig workers and smaller businesses coattail off the larger companies.

“Think about the independent sellers on these platforms, like Amazon, or the workers, like Instacart drivers, who rely on daily sales and tips. This is important to consider, as sending a message to big businesses could ultimately end up hurting local economies,” Romer said.

Advertisement

Still, she doesn’t see a one-day boycott resulting in much more than sending a message.

“A one-day blackout most likely won’t result in lasting damage, but it can open some eyes,” Romer said, adding that the only way she could foresee lasting economic impact is if the boycott continues.



Advertisement

The boycott, which has gained national buzz, could make some people take notice of their growing grocery bills, Romer said, but she believes those consumers will ultimately return.

“At the end of the day, consumers appreciate convenience, even if that means spending a bit more. If a consumer decides to participate in a blackout for a day and the next day their baby needs diapers, they will most likely place an order for diapers. Convenience is key today, and big businesses have mastered it,” she said.

Advertisement

“Businesses are looking at the buying behaviors of their consumers, and our buying behaviors tell them a story, whether we like the story or not.”