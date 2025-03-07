BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST (BSTT) reports earnings

In This Story BSTT

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing highlights that BREIT invests primarily in stabilized, income-generating commercial real estate across asset classes in the United States, with some investments in real estate debt. The company operates in nine reportable segments including Rental Housing, Industrial, Net Lease, Data Centers, Hospitality, Self Storage, Retail, and Office properties.

BREIT is managed externally by BX REIT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone Inc. The Adviser is responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and monitoring investment opportunities, as well as managing the assets.

As of March 7, 2025, BREIT had received cumulative net proceeds of $76.8 billion from the sale of shares in its continuous public offering and private offerings. These proceeds have been used primarily for investments in real estate and real estate debt.

The company operates as a non-listed, perpetual life real estate investment trust (REIT) and has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. This election allows BREIT to avoid federal income taxes on taxable income distributed to stockholders.

BREIT's investment strategy focuses on acquiring stabilized, income-generating commercial real estate, with an emphasis on leveraging Blackstone’s scale and industry relationships to identify and acquire investments at attractive pricing.

The filing outlines various risk factors, including market volatility, interest rate fluctuations, and geopolitical issues, which could impact BREIT's financial performance. Additionally, the company faces competition from other REITs and investment funds for attractive investment opportunities.

BREIT's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, include a net loss attributable to stockholders of $890.5 million, largely due to real estate depreciation and amortization expenses.

The filing also addresses the company's reliance on external management and potential conflicts of interest arising from its relationship with Blackstone and its affiliates. It highlights the importance of Blackstone's resources and expertise in managing BREIT's operations and investments.

BREIT's portfolio as of December 31, 2024, included 4,569 properties and 62,907 single-family rental homes, with a focus on growth markets in the United States. The company also invests in real estate debt, including commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities.

The filing emphasizes BREIT's commitment to sustainability, highlighting Blackstone's Global Real Estate Sustainability team's efforts to enhance sustainability practices across its portfolio.

