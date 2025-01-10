What can blockchain do beyond crypto?

If you’re familiar with cryptocurrency, you’ve likely come across the term ‘blockchain.’ Blockchain is the foundational technology behind cryptocurrency. Simply put, it’s a digital, decentralized ledger distributed across a network. Imagine it as a secure, publicly accessible database shared among all participants in the network.

Blockchain’s potential goes far beyond cryptocurrencies. With countless use cases, this technology is poised to simplify and enhance various aspects of our lives.

Let’s explore how blockchain technology operates in various fields beyond cryptocurrencies.