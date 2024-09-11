DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Air and Space

Boeing Starliner has been a disaster. Here's everything that went wrong

The troubled spacecraft spent over three months in space and returned to the surface empty

By
Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
This handout image supplied by NASA shows Boeing and NASA teams work around NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test Starliner spacecraft after it landed uncrewed at White Sands Space Harbor, on September 6, 2024 at White Sands, New Mexico.
Photo: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA (Getty Images)

The Boeing Starliner finally plopped down in the New Mexico desert last week after spending three months in orbit. The beleaguered spacecraft suffered technical problems during its rendezvous with the International Space Station. It drastically prolonged the eight-day mission as engineers raced to identify the issue and fix a solution. Despite NASA allowing the Starliner to return, the space agency wasn’t willing to have astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for their safety.

While Wilmore and Williams will wait until March 2025 to return to the surface on SpaceX Crew-9, the fallout from the troubled test will likely be felt for much longer. NASA foresaw potential problems with the Boeing spacecraft and double-booked the Starliner’s first official mission in August 2025 with SpaceX Crew-11. Let’s recap every step of the debacle that was the Boeing Crew Flight Test so far:

2 / 16

NASA Delays Starliner Launch In May

NASA Delays Starliner Launch In May

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 after the planned launch of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test was scrubbed on May 07, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

NASA previously scheduled the Boeing Crew Flight Test to launch on May 6, but it called for a delay just two hours before lift-off to replace a pressure regulation valve on the Atlas V rocket’s liquid oxygen tank. Space agency contractor ValveTech warned of a potential disaster and called for the Starliner launch to be put on hold until the spacecraft was deemed safe.

3 / 16

Starliner Strands Two Astronauts On The ISS

Starliner Strands Two Astronauts On The ISS

The countdown clock at Kennedy Space Center's press site sports the Boeing CST-100 Starliner logo for its Crew Test Flight mission awaiting launch from neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Photo: Richard Tribou/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service (Getty Images)

The Boeing Crew Flight Test launch eventually took place on June 6. However, six of the spacecraft’s 28 thrusters unexpectedly stopped working during the Starliner’s approach to the International Space Station, forcing NASA to delay the return to determine what went wrong. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, stated that the spacecraft could spend 45 days docked to the ISS.

4 / 16

NASA Praises Starliner’s Ability To Remain Stranded

NASA Praises Starliner’s Ability To Remain Stranded

The Boeing Starliner viewed from the International Space Station
Photo: NASA

NASA attempted to quell the unease around the Starliner’s extended stay docked to the ISS by reiterating the mission’s nature as a test flight and highlighting the spacecraft’s few strengths. The Starliner’s battery proved capable of reliably recharging, keeping the Boeing spacecraft in orbit beyond the 45-day limit.

5 / 16

NASA Claims Starliner Could Return To Earth

NASA Claims Starliner Could Return To Earth

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on June 5, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Photo: Joel Kowsky/NASA (Getty Images)

NASA became publicly adamant that the Starliner was safe after rumors began circulating that the space agency was considering using a SpaceX Crew Dragon to bring the mission’s two astronauts back from the ISS. The space agency that Starliner was capable of returning to Earth if there was an emergency.

6 / 16

Starliner Delays Cost Boeing $1.5 Billion

Starliner Delays Cost Boeing $1.5 Billion

Image for article titled Boeing Starliner has been a disaster. Here&#39;s everything that went wrong
Photo: Anadolu (Getty Images)

The lengthy Boeing Crew Flight Test wasn’t the first time the Boeing Starliner has experienced delays. NASA initially planned the mission for a 2017 launch. However, a never-ending string of development setbacks pushed the debut crew mission until 2024. The previous delays forced Boeing to overspend the Starliner’s budget by $1.5 billion.

7 / 16

Starliner Could Brick ISS Docking Port

Starliner Could Brick ISS Docking Port

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is back home at the company's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility, undergoing inspection after its first flight as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, known as the Orbital Flight Test.
Photo: NASA / Frank Michaux

As NASA contemplated letting Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams return on the Starliner, Boeing tossed another wrench into the works. The space agency feared a needed software update could brick an ISS docking port. Boeing had removed the autonomous undocking feature from the Starliner’s software package at some point before the mission.

8 / 16

NASA Fears Starliner Could Spin Out Into The ISS

NASA Fears Starliner Could Spin Out Into The ISS

A photo of the Boeing Starliner craft docking with the ISS.
Photo: NASA

NASA delayed the Boeing Starliner’s return for good reason. If the right combination of thrusters failed, the Starliner could be left drifting through space and potentially collide with the space station. The catastrophic impact was only one of many possibilities, but NASA understandably aims to minimize all potential risks.

9 / 16

Stranded Astronauts Stuck Rationing Clothes

Stranded Astronauts Stuck Rationing Clothes

A photo of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.
Photo: NASA

The International Space Station doesn’t have any laundry facilities onboard, so Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were forced to start rationing their clothes. The astronauts also filled their schedule by helping the station’s permanent contingent with small tasks, like repairing a urine processing pump.

10 / 16

Boeing Spacesuits Incompatible With SpaceX Spacecraft

Boeing Spacesuits Incompatible With SpaceX Spacecraft

Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) crew members Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during Suited Post-Landing Emergency Egress in the Boeing Starliner Mockup at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
Photo: NASA

Fresh laundry wasn’t the only clothing that NASA would have to launch up for the two stranded astronauts. Boeing’s intravehicular activity suits aren’t compatible with the SpaceX Crew Dragon. IVA suits are linked to spacecraft during re-entry to provide data to mission control. However, NASA didn’t require cross-compatible systems in the Commercial Crew Program bid.

11 / 16

NASA Gives Up Returning Astronauts On Starliner

NASA Gives Up Returning Astronauts On Starliner

The launch of the Boeing Crew Flight Test
Photo: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO (Getty Images)

NASA finally decided at the end of August that Wilmore and Williams wouldn’t return to Earth on the Boeing Starliner. The space agency slated the SpaceX Crew-9 mission to launch with two empty seats and two extra IVA suits to bring the stranded astronauts home. They only have to wait until 2025.

12 / 16

Boeing Starliner Haunted By Unexplained Noises

Boeing Starliner Haunted By Unexplained Noises

The Boeing Starliner approaching the International Space Station
Photo: NASA

While engineers focused on the issues with the Starliner’s thrusts, Butch Wilmore discovered a new mystery that was personally frustrating. Wilmore recorded an unexplained noise from the module’s speakers that sounded similar to a sonar ping.

13 / 16

Starliner’s Troubled Thrusters Complicates Return

Starliner’s Troubled Thrusters Complicates Return

The Boeing Starliner docked to the International Space Station
Photo: NASA

Once the return date was announced, NASA outlined the unique breakout burn procedure that the Starliner would use to mitigate its thruster problems. The breakout consisted of a dozen short and sharp thruster burns. The space agency also explained the problem’s specifics. The Teflon coating over a thrust valve would heat up, melt, and be extruded from the jet. The obstruction would block the propellant flow.

14 / 16

Calypso Has Landed

Calypso Has Landed

Hazmat teams work around Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft after it landed at White Sands Missile Range’s Space Harbor, May 25, 2022, in New Mexico for the company’s Orbital Flight Test-2.
Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Starliner Calypso finally undocked from the ISS just after 6:00 p.m. EDT last Friday, then landed at White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico six hours later. Boeing would need to resolve the melting Teflon problem if the Starliner ever hopes to return to orbit.

15 / 16

NASA Was ‘Right’ To Bring Starliner Back Empty

NASA Was ‘Right’ To Bring Starliner Back Empty

A photo of Starliner after landing back on Earth.
Photo: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA (Getty Images)

New technical problems that cropped up during the Starliner’s autonomous return justified NASA’s decision to fly the spacecraft back without Wilmore and Williams. A new thruster failed on the Boeing spacecraft. Also, the Starliner experienced a temporary blackout of its guidance system during reentry. Yet, Boeing suggested that the astronauts return onboard.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

