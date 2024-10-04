The Boeing strike just got support from a top Democratic lawmaker

In This Story BA -0.75%

Striking machinists at Boeing (BA-0.75% ) are getting support from Congressional representatives as their work stoppage enters its third week. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, the senior whip in the Democratic Party House caucus, visited the workers on the picket line and spoke in support of them.

“We have seen in dramatic fashion this year how Boeing has increased pay outs for shareholders and CEOs while workers express concerns over safety,” she said in a statement. She also noted the company has, so far, rejected the union’s contract requests for a 40% raise (the company’s “best and final offer” was a 30% bump) and the return of their defined-benefit retirement plans.

“I hope to see Boeing and the machinists come back to the table to work in good faith to address the issues of fair wages and pensions,” she added.

Although the two sides restarted talks last week, discussions quickly fizzled out. No sessions have been scheduled. The stalemate is proving costly for both sides: Boeing cut off striking workers from their company insurance plans this week; and until Boeing can get them back on the factory floor, the company should expect to burn about $50 million a day in cash.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the union representing the workers, affirmed its members’ resolve.

“Despite the company’s refusal to return to the bargaining table, our resolve remains unshaken,” the IAM said in a statement provided to Quartz. “They hoped sending their last offer to the press would whip up the public and pressure our members to soften their stance. Not only did that not happen, our members are holding the line, stronger than ever.

“This week, they also tried to weaken us by cutting off our healthcare benefits, hoping it would diminish our resolve. What they failed to understand is that you have been preparing for this moment. You are standing firm on principle, and we are very proud of that.”

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Quartz request for comment.