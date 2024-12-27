Boeing's space business could experience liftoff in 2025

Boeing (BA-1.22% ) has one trick up its sleeve that could help its stock blast off in 2025. The Motley Fool reports that there’s significant investor intrigue surrounding the company’s space program after its rough 2024.

“We look forward to that team operating a game plan to execute with a much different level of performance as we exit next year,” CEO Kelly Ortberg said during the company’s earnings call in October.

The key to those efforts could be Boeing’s Vulcan rockets, which Amazon (AMZN-2.68% ) will be using for a number of space launches next year. Additionally, the company is anticipating an approval to run national security missions for the U.S. government.

A brighter 2025 would mark a needed turnaround for Boeing. Some observers feared that Vulcan’s national security approval might be in danger after a rocket booster fell off during an October launch. (It didn’t help that Boeing was still working through the fallout from its door plug blowout from January).

Plus, Boeing’s failed CST-100 Starliner mission was a major embarrassment; the crew on board will have to hitch a ride home from rival rocket company SpaceX. In September, Boeing’s defense-and-space head Ted Colbert followed ex-CEO Dave Calhoun out the door.

Speaking of SpaceX, CEO Elon Musk was talking trash about Calhoun on his X social media platform on Christmas, saying that “Boeing is on a much better track with the new CEO” and that “the prior guy had no idea how airplanes or rockets worked. Just zero.”