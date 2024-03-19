A timeline of Boston Market's long, slow death

After Boston Market shrank and fizzled in 2019, it was purchased in April 2020 by Jay Pandya and opened 41 new stores (some in long-closed locations). By early 2021, the chain was on pace to open two new locations per week. Pandya told the media that smaller, more streamlined locations were going to give the business the scale it needed for a comeback—and this being 2021, the restaurant also got to work rolling out a fried chicken sandwich. Read More