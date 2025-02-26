BP cuts renewable energy investments, boosts fossil fuel production

BP (BP-1.55% ) has announced a significant reduction in its renewable energy investment, slashing it by about $5 billion annually to between $1 billion and $2 billion, while simultaneously increasing funding for fossil fuel production to $10 billion per year. This strategic shift marks a return to the company’s traditional focus on oil and gas extraction, with plans to initiate new major projects by 2027 and additional projects by 2030, according to Sky News​.

The decision to scale back on renewables comes amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which has reportedly acquired a 5% stake in BP. Elliott is known for advocating changes to boost share prices, and there have been reports of the investor pushing for the sale of BP’s renewable arm, as reported by Sky News (CMCSA-1.51% ) ​.

Under the leadership of former CEO Bernard Looney, BP had set ambitious targets in 2020 to cut oil and gas production by 40% by 2030 while increasing investment in renewable energy. However, these targets were revised in 2023, reducing the production cut goal to 25%, according to BBC News​.

BP’s current CEO, Murray Auchincloss, stated that the company’s strategy has been fundamentally reset to focus on “sustainably growing cash flow and returns,” as reported by Sky News.

The International Energy Agency has stated that no new fossil fuel projects are compatible with the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as reported by Sky News​.

The shift in strategy comes as BP’s share price has dipped below its all-time high in February 2023, and company profits have decreased from record levels in 2022. Dividends and company performance have been lower compared to its energy-producing peers, as reported by Sky News​.

In January, Auchincloss announced plans to cut BP’s workforce by 5%, reducing the headcount by 4,700, as part of efforts to achieve $2 billion in cost savings, according to Sky News​.

BP’s decision to scale back on renewables and focus on fossil fuels reflects a broader industry trend, as companies navigate the challenges of balancing profitability with environmental commitments.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.