Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) reports earnings

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR+0.83% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Braemar's ownership interests in 15 hotel properties across various locations, including seven states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, totaling 3,807 rooms.

The company operates in the high RevPAR luxury hotel segment, with properties managed by third-party companies and Remington Hospitality, a subsidiary of Ashford Inc.

Braemar reported a focus on maintaining and enhancing its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and capital improvements, supported by its advisor, Ashford LLC.

The company's investment strategy emphasizes properties with RevPAR at least twice the national average, targeting urban and resort locations with favorable growth prospects.

Braemar's financial strategy includes leveraging a mix of fixed and variable-rate debt, with a reported indebtedness of approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The filing highlights potential risks, including economic volatility, competition, and regulatory changes, which could impact the company's operations and financial performance.

Braemar's governance structure includes a board with oversight of strategic decisions, supported by advisory services provided by Ashford LLC under a long-term agreement.

The company continues to focus on expanding its portfolio while managing risks associated with the hospitality industry and maintaining its REIT status.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.