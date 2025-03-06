Earnings Snapshots

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 6, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
BWB0.00%

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB0.00%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

South by Southwest starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch
Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president
The price to listen to Alex Cooper and Howard Stern on SiriusXM might change, thanks to tariffs
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total assets of $5.07 billion, an increase from $4.61 billion in 2023. Total gross loans rose to $3.87 billion, up from $3.72 billion the previous year.

Suggested Reading

South by Southwest starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch
Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president
The price to listen to Alex Cooper and Howard Stern on SiriusXM might change, thanks to tariffs
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net income for 2024 was $32.8 million, a decrease from $40.0 million in 2023. Earnings per diluted share were $1.03, compared to $1.27 in the prior year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Foreign investors are fleeing Kenya’s stock market
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market

Related Content

Foreign investors are fleeing Kenya’s stock market
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market

The company's net interest income was $102.2 million, down from $105.2 million in 2023. The net interest margin decreased to 2.26% from 2.42%.

Advertisement

Noninterest income increased to $7.4 million from $6.5 million in 2023, driven by gains on sales of securities and other factors.

Advertisement

Noninterest expense was $63.3 million, up from $59.3 million in 2023, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and merger-related expenses.

The company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $52.3 million, compared to $50.5 million in 2023. The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million, up from a recovery of $175,000 in 2023.

Advertisement

Total deposits increased to $4.09 billion from $3.71 billion, with interest-bearing transaction deposits and savings and money market deposits showing significant growth.

The company's capital ratios remained strong, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.76% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.44%.

Advertisement

Bridgewater Bancshares completed the acquisition of FMCB in December 2024, adding approximately $245.0 million of assets and $225.7 million of deposits.

The company continues to focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions to expand its market presence in the Twin Cities area.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.