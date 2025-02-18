Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it

A British homeowner recently claimed that his £6 million ($7.57 million) has sat on the market for over a decade, because former tenant and global superstar Adele once implied that the property was haunted.

Advertisement

“The first tenant, Adele, stayed for six months and blighted the property by saying it is haunted,” homeowner Nicholas Sutton, wrote in court documents, first obtained by the British newspaper The Times. “This comment negatively impacted future marketing efforts and continues to affect the property’s reputation to this day.”

The saga began in 2012, shortly after Adele was catapulted into international fame, with her hit song “Rolling in the Deep.” The pop star invited Anderson Cooper to Sutton’s property – named Lock House – for a “60 Minutes” interview.

“This bit’s all quite scary, really. It was a convent for a little while,” she told Cooper, but stopped short of describing Lock House as haunted. In the ensuing years, however, tabloids often made reference to Adele’s haunted home. One tabloid even reported that she hired a bodyguard specifically to protect her from any errant spirits.

She allegedly told an anonymous friend, “I’m not rattling around here on my own. It gives me the creeps,” according to Page 6.

Whether or not Adele truly lived in fear of paranormal roommates, the fact remains that Sutton has been unable to sell Lock House for the last 14 years. The homeowner did extensive renovations on the Edwardian property, which includes formal gardens, a tennis court, a helipad, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Sutton claimed in court documents that the property is “consistently marketed by top agents,” to no avail. Now the homeowner is requesting permission from the local council, to rezone the historic property as three houses and a cottage. This follows a previous attempt to have the mansion converted into five apartments.

“This proposal provides the optimum viable use of Lock House, preserving its historical significance while delivering much-needed housing,” Sutton said of his new plan in the court documents.

“It offers a balanced, sensitive, and sustainable solution that aligns with both heritage protection and housing policies, ensuring the long-term preservation and vitality of this important historical asset.”

Click through to see inside Adele’s former haunt.