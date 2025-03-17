Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) reports earnings

In This Story
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB+0.68%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing details the company's financial performance, including a significant increase in net income to $35.0 million, up from $22.7 million in the previous year. This increase is primarily attributed to the merger with Summit Financial Group, Inc., which contributed to higher interest income and non-interest income.
Net interest income rose to $225.8 million, driven by increased loan interest income due to the merger. The net interest margin improved to 3.08% from 2.85% in 2023.
The provision for credit losses increased to $24.2 million, reflecting the one-time CECL Day 2 provision for non-PCD assets acquired in the merger.
Non-interest income increased by $18.2 million, with significant contributions from service charges and fees, fiduciary and wealth management, and other non-interest income.
Non-interest expense rose by $111.4 million, largely due to merger-related costs and increased salaries and wages.
Total assets increased to $7.8 billion, with net loans rising to $5.6 billion. Deposits also increased significantly to $6.5 billion.
The company reported that its allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.20%, reflecting an increase due to the merger.
Burke & Herbert continues to focus on managing its interest rate risk and maintaining a strong capital position, with a reported total risk-based capital ratio of 14.57%.
The filing also outlines the company's market area, competitive landscape, and regulatory environment, emphasizing its strategic focus on community banking and personalized customer service.
