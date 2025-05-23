How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest

About
Travel

7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest

From California to Florida, try to avoid these highway hot spots

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest
Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting (Getty Images)

Memorial Day weekend means the beginning of the summer driving season. And that means you might be reading this while you are stuck in traffic (and if you are reading this while you are stuck in traffic, put your phone down and read it later).

Advertisement

According to data from the Federal Highway Administration, the busiest roads in the United States carry up to 500,000 vehicles every day. California, the largest state by population, also has the most locations in the top 25. Twelve locations in the state each carry more than 300,000 vehicles on a typical day.

Of course, a highway to Myrtle Beach on Memorial Day weekend could end up being the most car clogged. Or a highway to the mountains of Maine. Holidays scramble typical traffic patterns, but if you are planning travel this weekend or this summer, here are some stretches of road to avoid.

 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Interstate 5 - Los Angeles/Long Beach/Santa Ana

Interstate 5 - Los Angeles/Long Beach/Santa Ana

Image for article titled 7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

If you are on I-5 in the Los Angeles area and think that it can’t get much busier: You are correct. With an Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of over a half-million (504,000), this qualifies as the busiest highway in the USA.

Advertisement

Valvoline (VVV) surveyed 1,000 Americans, and the results showed that The Great American Road Trip is back, with road trips expected to hit a 20-year high this Memorial Day weekend.

Valvoline data also showed that airline mishaps are also pushing younger travelers to drive instead, with 35% of Gen Z saying the economy strongly influenced their decision to hit the road, compared to just 11% of Boomers.

Gas prices are also a key factor for 27% of Gen Z and 24% of Millennials.
 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Interstate 75 - Atlanta

Interstate 75 - Atlanta

Gridlock in Atlanta
Photo: Barry Williams (Getty Images)

Atlanta traffic ranks among the worst with 419,515 AADT. Many families transiting too and from the Upper Midwest to Florida try to plan their drives through Atlanta during the middle of the night. Or somehow avoid it altogether. But that is tough with Atlanta’s prime perch right on I-75.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10


Interstate 5 - Mission Viejo


Interstate 5 - Mission Viejo

Image for article titled 7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest
Photo: Eric Stuve (Getty Images)

Mission Viejo may not be what you think of when you hear about busy highways. Places like Chicago or Boston or Philly may come to mind, but I-5 through Mission Viejo sees 415,000 cars per day on average, making it good for third place.

Advertisement

“As the summer driving season kicks off, some of the busiest highways in the United States are expected to see even heavier traffic. California’s I-5 through Los Angeles holds the title as the nation’s busiest highway, with over half a million vehicle trips daily, which will likely see a surge in traffic this summer,” noted Maddie Bourgerie, travel expert at RVshare.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10


Interstate 10 - Houston


Interstate 10 - Houston

Image for article titled 7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Several stretches of I-10 through Houston are enough to give drivers indigestion every day, with several stretches seeing well over 300,000 cars a day.

Advertisement

“Texas features one of the country’s busiest highways,” Bourgerie said, adding that this surge in highway activity coincides with a record-breaking travel season. Bourgerie also said I-35 from Dallas–Fort Worth to San Antonio is one of the South’s most trafficked roads.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10


Interstate 95 - Miami


Interstate 95 - Miami

Heavy traffic is seen along I-95 in Miami,
Heavy traffic is seen along I-95 in Miami,
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

Everyone is itching to get the beach — or work — and that creates a congested combination day in and day out in Miami with over 330,000 cars a on a stretch of I-75.

Advertisement

“Travel behavior is changing, as people are becoming more economically cautious. Tariffs, economic uncertainty, and inflation — all the factors trickle down into travel sentiment,” noted Mercedes Zach, travel expert at ASAPtickets.

“To save additionally, one might even choose to drive instead of booking a flight — cheaper gas makes road trips more attractive, while higher airfares, specifically for domestic flights, are causing people to rethink their travel plans,” Zach said, adding that flights that used to be $99 just a decade ago are now priced at $400–$500, even on competitive routes like LA to New York.

“The U.S. airline market has consolidated a lot over the years, and with fewer major players, there’s less downward pressure on prices,” Zach added.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Interstate 15 - Las Vegas

Interstate 15 - Las Vegas

A minor accident on I-15 in Las Vegas snarls traffic
Photo: Joe Becker (Getty Images)

With over 332,000 cars a day, I-15 in Las Vegas is full of cars and perhaps some slot machine winnings. But odds are, you’ll be stuck in traffic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10


I-90 - Chicago


I-90 - Chicago

Image for article titled 7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest
Photo: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)

I-90 through Chicago can be the stuff of traffic nightmares, and that is because more than 320,000 cars a day traverse this stretch of highway.

Advertisement

A survey by Pilot fuel centers and Campspot reveals that Americans are leaning into short, spontaneous road trips under 200 miles, dubbed “Pop-Up Escapes.” Key takeaways:

90% say they’re interested in 1–3 night getaways
57% say under 200 miles is their ideal trip distance
76% plan to spend less than $500
Top priorities: scenic routes, hidden gems, and 24/7 accessible stops

If scenic routes are your priority, you’ll steer clear of Chicago traffic!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10


The Dalton Highway - Alaska


The Dalton Highway - Alaska

Image for article titled 7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest
Photo: Bureau of Land Management

If you want to get away from it all, try the Dalton Highway in Alaska where, according to Frommer’s, only 250 vehicles a day traverse its entire 500 mile length.

Advertisement

“This is an extreme road trip, one that dives into deep wilderness as far from help as most people ever get. In 500 miles there are only three service stations, two of which are within 4 miles of each other,” Frommer’s notes.

Advertisement

10 / 10