Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup

Plus, U.S. manufacturing is shrinking again as Trump’s tariffs set in

Image for article titled BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Illustration: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)
Trump’s next tariffs may surprise investors, Goldman Sachs economist warns

Trump on March 6
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement scheduled for April 2 is set to give the market a negative surprise, according to a Goldman Sachs (GS) economist.

U.S. manufacturing is shrinking again as Trump’s tariffs set in

Image for article titled BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Manufacturing shrank again this month, after a brief reprieve in in January and February, according to the flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for March. The entire economy is probably slowing, Citi (C) analysts wrote.

BYD’s stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings

BYD
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

BYD’s (BYDDY) stock jumped almost 6% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s sales and profit for 2024 topped expectations, overtaking Tesla (TSLA) in revenue.

Trump’s tariffs may cause toilet paper supply to unroll

Sparse toilet paper supplies in Maryland in April 2020
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The U.S. supply of toilet paper may come unspooled. President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber could have the unintended effect of disrupting production of the bathroom essential.

New ETF offers investors a hedge against authoritarian regimes

New ETF offers investors a hedge against authoritarian regimes

New ETF offers investors a hedge against authoritarian regimes
Greg Behar, Senior Vice President of Westwood, spoke with NYSE TV about his firm’s latest exchange traded fund

BigID is making data safer for AI model training, CEO says

BigID is making data safer for AI model training, CEO says

BigID is making data safer for AI model training, CEO says
BigID’s Chief Executive Officer Dimitri Sirota stopped by NYSE TV’s ‘Taking Stock’ to break down how his company is helping data security and more

