Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $926,000.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

Watch
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How will the market react to the impending government shutdown?
September 26, 2023
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
September 25, 2023

The egg producer posted revenue of $459.3 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.39, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALM

Advertisement
Advertisement