CalAmp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 45 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.17.

