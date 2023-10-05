Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

CalAmp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

Watch
Should you buy McDonald's and Caterpillar stock right now?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Why investors should consider staying in cash this October
Tuesday 1:58PM
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
September 26, 2023

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

Advertisement

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 45 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMP