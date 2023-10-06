Make business better.™️
Business News

CalAmp, Levi Strauss fall; Pioneer Natural, NuScale rise Friday, 10/6/2023

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: CalAmp, Levi Strauss fall; Pioneer Natural, NuScale rise

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $22.47 to $237.43.

Exxon Mobil is reportedly considering buying the oil and gas company.

Levi Strauss & Co., down 11 cents to $13.10.

The jeans maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, but trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), down 16 cents to 29 cents.

The wireless communications company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.30 to $36.67.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Tesla Inc., up 48 cents to $260.53.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly cut prices for some of its models.

NuScale Power Corp., up $1.07 to $5.75.

The nuclear power company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Blackbaud Inc., up 74 cents to $69.92.

The fundraising software company agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a 2020 data breach.

Newmont Corp., up $1.45 to $37.80.

The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

