Calavo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $259.9 million in the period.

