Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Calavo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Yesterday
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The avocado grower posted revenue of $259.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW