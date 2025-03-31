CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) reports earnings

In This Story CWD -8.28%

CaliberCos Inc. (CWD-8.28% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The report details that CaliberCos Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager, focusing on real estate investments across various sectors including hospitality, residential, and commercial properties. The company manages assets through private syndication and direct investment real estate funds.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Caliber reported total revenues of $51.1 million, a decrease from $90.9 million in the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to a decrease in consolidated fund revenues following the deconsolidation of certain hospitality funds.

Total expenses for the year were $64.4 million, down from $119.5 million in 2023, reflecting reduced costs associated with the deconsolidated funds.

The company recorded a net loss of $21.5 million, a reduction from the $27.6 million loss reported in the prior year.

CaliberCos Inc. highlighted its liquidity challenges, noting substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to operating losses and upcoming debt maturities. The company is exploring various strategies to address these challenges, including refinancing existing debt and raising additional capital.

The filing also discusses the company's strategic focus on expanding its asset management platform and enhancing its real estate investment portfolio.

CaliberCos Inc. operates primarily in the United States with a presence in several states including Arizona, Colorado, and Texas, focusing on growth-oriented markets.

The company’s management remains committed to executing plans aimed at reducing operating costs and improving cash flow to ensure long-term sustainability.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the CaliberCos Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.