Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI) reports earnings

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI-13.82% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Calidi's focus on developing allogeneic stem cell-based and enveloped virus platforms to enhance and deliver oncolytic viruses for cancer treatment. The company is advancing two proprietary stem cell-based platforms and one enveloped vaccinia virus platform.

Calidi's product candidates aim to protect oncolytic viruses from the patient's immune system, enhance viral amplification, and modify the tumor microenvironment to improve antitumor activity. The company is developing CLD-101 for high-grade glioma and CLD-201 for solid tumors, among other candidates.

The company has not generated any revenue from product sales to date and reported a net loss of approximately $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Calidi anticipates continued losses as it progresses through clinical trials.

Calidi's strategy involves advancing its stem cell platforms, pursuing combination therapies, and exploring out-licensing opportunities. The company is also focused on securing sufficient funding to support its development programs.

The filing notes the company's dependence on third-party manufacturers and collaborators for clinical trial execution and commercialization. Calidi faces competition from larger pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing similar therapies.

Calidi's intellectual property portfolio includes patents and licenses from institutions like Northwestern University and City of Hope, which are critical to its product development efforts.

The company acknowledges various risks, including regulatory challenges, potential delays in clinical trials, and the need for substantial additional funding to continue operations.

Calidi's future success depends on its ability to achieve regulatory approvals, effectively commercialize its product candidates, and maintain strategic partnerships.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.