Food & Fine Dining

Read what Michelin inspectors had to say about the most recent honorees

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Holbox

Californians could soon have a tougher time scoring dinner reservations. The 2024 Michelin Guide California honored several new restaurants with the organization’s coveted stars during a Monday evening ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay.

Among the new honorees were San Francisco brunch spot Hilda and Jesse and Los Angeles Mexican eatery Holbox.

Los Angeles’ Vespertine, San Francisco’s Sons & Daughters, and Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Aubergine all received two Michelin stars, while seven new additions received one star. While it’s generally considered an honor to receive any recognition from Michelin, the highest recognition any restaurant can get is three stars.

Vespertine also received a Green Star Award, honoring its commitment to sustainability. Chef Jordan Kahn boasted to the Michelin Guide that the restaurant sources all of its ingredients “ethically from biodynamic, organic or wild origins.”

Two restaurants — Sushi Ginza Onodera and n/naka — both dropped from a two-star designation to one star. Five other restaurants lost their Michelin stars altogether, including Q Sushi in downtown Los Angeles. The Japanese restaurant’s chefs Niki and Carole Iida Nakayama told Eater Los Angeles that the change in status “further fuels” their “determination to keep pursuing the standards of excellence.”

Continue reading to learn more about the California restaurants receiving Michelin stars.

Two stars: Vespertine

Two stars: Vespertine

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Vespertine

Culver City’s Vespertine received high marks for its tasting menu, which is described by Michelin inspectors as “out of the ordinary, moving between floors as the meal progresses.”

“Each dish is visually stunning,” the praise continues, “with cuisine that is not only daringly inventive (at times downright whimsical), but also marshals finely honed technique and impeccably balanced flavors.”

Vespertine first opened its doors in 2017 but closed during the pandemic. The restaurant, which bills its meals as “immersive sensory events,” reopened earlier this year.

Two stars: Sons & Daughters

Two stars: Sons & Daughters

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Sons & Daughters

San Francisco’s Sons & Daughters was praised as “quietly impressive” with “an abundance of poise, polish, and charm” by Michelin inspectors.

“A cleanly minimalist new Nordic style is clearer than ever in an elegant tasting menu that deftly weaves together a variety of preserved fruits and vegetables, flawless seafood, and aged meats,” the assessment continues.

Sons & Daughters first opened in 2010 and received its first Michelin star in 2012. This year marks the first time the restaurant has received two stars.

Two stars: Aubergine

Two stars: Aubergine

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Aubergine

Aubergine, a contemporary restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, received praise for its “easy going luxury and refinement” from the Michelin Guide.

“Chef Justin Cogley balances classic technique with a sleek, modern aesthetic, and his cooking captures a sense of place that feels wholly his own,” the Michelin inspector wrote.

“Products of spectacular quality are prepared skillfully and painstakingly presented with an artistic eye, as in a surprising ‘cabbage’ taco filled with shallot jam, Madeira-braised treviso, Kaluga queen caviar and cabbage chips.”

In addition to its award-winning tasting menu, Aubergine also boasts a 3,500-bottle wine cellar. Aubergine earned its first Michelin star in 2019. This year marks the first time the restaurant has received two stars.

One star: Hilda and Jesse

One star: Hilda and Jesse

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Hilda and Jesse

San Francisco’s Hilda and Jesse was praised by the Michelin Guide for “offering what may well be the Bay Area’s most creative and ambitious take on brunch” and for its “cheery and warm” hospitality, contrasted with “bold and brash” cooking.

One star: Holbox

One star: Holbox

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Holbox

Los Angeles-based Mexican restaurant Holbox was described by Michelin inspectors as “a distinctively Angelino phenomenon.”

“Spectacular quality seafood of unassailable freshness leaves an impression,” the inspectors wrote, “whether in electrifyingly vibrant aguachiles and ceviches, excellent tacos served on house-made heirloom corn tortillas, or skillfully grilled lobster — a panoply of exceptional house salsas gilds the lily.”

One star: Kiln

One star: Kiln

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Kiln

San Francisco’s Kiln is a contemporary restaurant with cuisine that “leans Nordic,” according to the Michelin inspectors. “The creative energy is consistent throughout the meal, offering plenty to impress guests,” the assessment continues.

“Opening snacks like a crispy curlicue of puffed beef tendon captures this ethos, while others, like a squab breast lacquered with burnt honey and served with a truffled jus, display a classical bent.”

One star: Meteora

One star: Meteora

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Meteora

The Michelin inspectors described Los Angeles’ Meteora as a “whimsical, immersive space” that is “touch otherworldly.”

“Primal live-fire cooking combines with a zero-waste ethos and a treasure trove of sustainably sourced wild and organic ingredients to create dishes that are as memorable as they are delicious,” the inspectors wrote.

One star: R|O-Rebel Omakase

One star: R|O-Rebel Omakase

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Rebel Omakase

The Michelin inspectors characterized this Laguna Beach Japanese restaurant as a “serene and striking spot” with “a focus on seasonality and product quality.” Rebel Omakase describes its dining experience as “intimate” with food prepared in front of the restaurant’s guests.

One star: 7 Adams

One star: 7 Adams

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: 7 Adams

San Francisco’s 7 Adams received praise for both its food and its relatively-affordable price point. Guests at 7 Adams can eat a seven-course meal for under $100, “featuring solid technique and thoughtful flavor combinations that allow quality seasonal ingredients to shine,” according to the Michelin inspectors.

One star: Uka

One star: Uka

Image for article titled The newest Michelin star restaurants in California
Image: Wonho Frank Lee/Uka

The fish served in Los Angeles’ Uka is “sourced from Japan and flown in twice weekly, then cured or aged in-house,” according to the Michelin inspectors. Other products are sourced locally and guests are served six-to-nine-course meals, rooted in traditional Japanese cuisine.

