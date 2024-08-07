Californians could soon have a tougher time scoring dinner reservations. The 2024 Michelin Guide California honored several new restaurants with the organization’s coveted stars during a Monday evening ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay.



Among the new honorees were San Francisco brunch spot Hilda and Jesse and Los Angeles Mexican eatery Holbox.

Los Angeles’ Vespertine, San Francisco’s Sons & Daughters, and Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Aubergine all received two Michelin stars, while seven new additions received one star. While it’s generally considered an honor to receive any recognition from Michelin, the highest recognition any restaurant can get is three stars.



Vespertine also received a Green Star Award, honoring its commitment to sustainability. Chef Jordan Kahn boasted to the Michelin Guide that the restaurant sources all of its ingredients “ethically from biodynamic, organic or wild origins.”



Two restaurants — Sushi Ginza Onodera and n/naka — both dropped from a two-star designation to one star. Five other restaurants lost their Michelin stars altogether, including Q Sushi in downtown Los Angeles. The Japanese restaurant’s chefs Niki and Carole Iida Nakayama told Eater Los Angeles that the change in status “further fuels” their “determination to keep pursuing the standards of excellence.”

