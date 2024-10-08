How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Fitness

The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day

As the need for accessible mental health support has continued to grow, apps have become a popular way for many people to manage stress and anxiety

Bruce Gil
Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Getty Images / Staff (Getty Images)

In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10 and National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, we’re highlighting apps aiming to assist the millions of people seeking to improve their mental health. In 2019, an estimated 970 million people worldwide were living with a mental disorder, according to the World Health Organization. And in the U.S., over 1 in 5 adults face mental health challenges, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. As the need for accessible mental health support continues to grow, apps have become an easy and popular method for managing stress, anxiety, and other conditions.

Here are some of the most popular mental health mobile apps.

10. Happify

10. Happify

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

Happify offers users science-backed activities and games designed to enhance their mood and overall well-being. The app also monitors users’ emotions over time, allowing them to track their progress and assess the app’s effectiveness.

09. How We Feel

09. How We Feel

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: How We Feel

How We Feel is a journaling app made in conjunction with Yale University’s Center for Emotional Intelligence that helps users better understand their emotions. The app also tracks users’ sleep, exercise, and health trends to help users identify patterns over time.

08. Ahead: Emotions Coach

08. Ahead: Emotions Coach

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: MoMo Productions (Getty Images)

Ahead bills itself as “the Duolingo for your emotional intelligence.” The app is designed to serve as a “personalized pocket coach that provides bite-sized, science-driven tools to boost emotional intelligence,” according to its website. It was a finalist for the social impact category of the 2024 Apple Design Awards.

07. Headspace

07. Headspace

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Getty Images / Staff (Getty Images)

Headspace is a meditation and sleep app that features a variety of courses and guided meditations. It also offers bedtime meditations and exercises to help users relax and improve their sleep quality.

06. Breeze Mental Health App

06. Breeze Mental Health App

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Ivan Pantic (Getty Images)

The Breeze app offers several research-backed psychological tests to help users better understand the underlying reasons for their emotions. It also includes routine plans based on cognitive therapy and a journal.

05. BetterHelp

05. BetterHelp

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: damircudic (Getty Images)

BetterHelp (TDOC) is the world’s largest therapy service, offering professional and affordable online counseling. It is a telehealth platform with a network of over 30,000 licensed therapists that can provide sessions online.

04. I am — Daily Affirmations

04. I am — Daily Affirmations

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images)

I Am is a daily affirmation app designed to help users overcome negative thoughts and boost self-esteem. Users can choose from a selection of positive affirmations or create personalized ones, which the app delivers daily via notifications or widgets.

03. Me+ Daily Routine Planner

03. Me+ Daily Routine Planner

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: MStudioImages (Getty Images)

Me+ is a daily routine planner and self-care app designed to help users build healthy habits and maintain consistent routines.

02. Calm

02. Calm

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Getty Images / Staff (Getty Images)

Calm is a mental health app that offers mindfulness tools and guided meditations to help users reduce stress, improve sleep, and live healthier lives. It is the top meditation app on the Apple app store.

01. Finch: Self Care Pet

01. Finch: Self Care Pet

Image for article titled The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day
Image: Peter Griffith (Getty Images)

Finch is a self-care app that helps users improve their mental health by caring for a virtual pet bird. The bird grows and evolves based on the user’s real-life actions, encouraging positive habits and well-being.

