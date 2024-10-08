The top 10 mental health apps to try on World Mental Health Day

In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10 and National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, we’re highlighting apps aiming to assist the millions of people seeking to improve their mental health. In 2019, an estimated 970 million people worldwide were living with a mental disorder, according to the World Health Organization. And in the U.S., over 1 in 5 adults face mental health challenges, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. As the need for accessible mental health support continues to grow, apps have become an easy and popular method for managing stress, anxiety, and other conditions.



Here are some of the most popular mental health mobile apps.

