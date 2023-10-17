Cambridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.2 million.

Cambridge shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATC