Costco's conundrum: How to compete online without killing that 'treasure hunt' vibe

As Costco Wholesale (COST) ventures further into e-commerce, it faces the daunting task of expanding its online presence without sacrificing the unique “treasure hunt” shopping experience that defines its warehouses.



The scavenger-like quest, full of unexpected finds and deals, often means Costco shoppers leave with more than they bargained for, making spontaneous purchases a hallmark of the brand.



Keeping that experience intact will be important for Costco, especially as it expands into e-commerce, according to Shelby McFaddin, a Motley Fool analyst.

“They have a lot of room to catch up,” she said.

Despite Costco’s late entry into online shopping, the company is actively working to catch up to rivals such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). McFaddin noted that Costco is trying to replicate the warehouse experience without incurring additional costs. Their business model is not akin to other retail giants, “partly because of what they offer.” For instance, while Amazon can ship 20 rolls of toilet paper conveniently, Costco’s pricing model makes that more complicated.

Thus far, Costco has made strategic hires to focus on e-commerce, partly because it has recognized the significant market potential. Partnerships with Uber (UBER) and the sale of Uber gift cards in-store are part of a broader strategy to familiarize shoppers with online ordering. Moreover, collaborations with Instacart and the development of Costco’s legacy ordering platform are other ways it hopes to give customers convenient options.

However, the challenge remains: how do you integrate a robust online platform without undermining the in-store experience?

“The whole point of going into Costco is that you never leave with what you came in for,” McFaddin said. “If customers can easily order items online, the treasure hunt is in danger, so they will have to find a way to make sure they don’t cannibalize that.”

Costco’s leadership has acknowledged the risk of preserving the treasure hunt allure, she added. Their goal is to create an online shopping environment that complements, rather than competes with, the in-store experience.

By offering unique online deals or exclusive products, Costco hopes it can entice customers to shop both ways. The retailer’s gold, silver, and platinum offerings for some products are only available for purchase online.

As Costco continues to refine its e-commerce strategy, striking the right balance will be crucial. With a loyal customer base and a company hungry for innovation, the right approach could solidify Costco’s position in the online marketplace while keeping the magic of the warehouse intact.

