Cancer deaths in men will almost double by 2050, study says

Cancer cases and deaths among men worldwide are expected to nearly double, according a new study published Monday in Cancer — a scientific journal from the American Cancer Society.



In the study, researchers used estimates from the 2022 Global Cancer Observatory to make demographic projections for 30 different types of cancer cases and deaths among men in 135 countries and territories.

The researchers, based on their analysis, estimate that cancer cases among men will rise 84% to 19 million in 2050. Cancer deaths will surge 93% to 10.4 million.

The increases are even more significant for men over 65. Researchers anticipate that cancer cases and deaths among this group will rise 117% and 125%, respectively.

Researchers found that cancer deaths are also expected to rise higher in countries with a low and medium human development index — a measure of a nation’s standard of living. This signals “unmet service needs for early diagnosis and the best available treatment options” in these countries, according to the study.

Lung cancer was the most common cancer for cases and deaths.

The study noted that men around the world are less likely to participate in cancer screening programs and have a higher “prevalence of modifiable cancer risk factors” like smoking and drinking alcohol.



Researchers said that improving the quality and access to healthcare infrastructure; expanding universal healthcare coverage, and addressing cancer risk factors will be to key to improving cancer outcomes among men. They also recommended more funding for research on male-specific cancer screening programs.

“These efforts would ultimately reduce disparities in cancer burden and ensure equity in cancer prevention and care for men across the globe,” the study’s authors wrote.

