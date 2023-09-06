Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $633,000. Revenue was reported as $243.6 million.

Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLP