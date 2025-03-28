Cantor Equity Partners Inc. (CEP) reports earnings

In This Story CEP 0.00%

Cantor Equity Partners Inc. (CEP0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing details the company's status as a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company is focusing its search on industries such as financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The company completed its Initial Public Offering on August 14, 2024, raising $100 million through the sale of 10 million Class A ordinary shares at $10 per share. An additional $3 million was raised through a private placement with the sponsor.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, the company held approximately $101.98 million in a trust account, primarily in U.S. government securities. These funds are intended to be used for a business combination.

Advertisement

The company has until August 14, 2026, to complete a business combination. If unsuccessful, it will cease operations and liquidate the trust account, returning funds to public shareholders.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of approximately $1.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily from interest income on the trust account.

Operating expenses included approximately $298,000 in general and administrative costs and $46,000 in administrative expenses paid to the sponsor.

Advertisement

The company's management team includes Brandon Lutnick as Chairman and CEO, and Jane Novak as CFO, with a board consisting of both independent and affiliated directors.

The filing notes the company's status as an emerging growth company, allowing it to take advantage of reduced reporting requirements under the JOBS Act.

Advertisement

The company has engaged Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as an advisor for its business combination efforts and has agreed to pay a $3.5 million marketing fee upon consummation of a business combination.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Cantor Equity Partners Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.