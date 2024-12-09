The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved

A car brand’s satisfaction score won’t tell you everything you need to know about it, but it’s a pretty good indicator of whether or not you’ll enjoy your driving experience.

Advertisement

Each year, Consumer Reports surveys drivers to see how happy they are with their ride. It asks about overall comfort, driving enjoyment, cabin storage, usability, and ownership cost.

The publication’s 2024 survey found brands for which a particular model stands out but the rest of its other vehicles fall short. It also found some brands that consistently receive high ranks across all vehicles, though those tend to be the makers with fewer models.

Check out which car brands have the highest owner satisfaction rates — and the lowest.