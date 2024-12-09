Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Autos

The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved

The most loved brands tend to have the fewest models

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

A car brand’s satisfaction score won’t tell you everything you need to know about it, but it’s a pretty good indicator of whether or not you’ll enjoy your driving experience.

Advertisement

Each year, Consumer Reports surveys drivers to see how happy they are with their ride. It asks about overall comfort, driving enjoyment, cabin storage, usability, and ownership cost.

The publication’s 2024 survey found brands for which a particular model stands out but the rest of its other vehicles fall short. It also found some brands that consistently receive high ranks across all vehicles, though those tend to be the makers with fewer models.

Check out which car brands have the highest owner satisfaction rates — and the lowest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Highest Satisfaction Rate: Telsa

5th Highest Satisfaction Rate: Telsa

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Highest Satisfaction Rate: Porsche

4th Highest Satisfaction Rate: Porsche

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Alex J. Berliner (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Highest Satisfaction Rate: BMW

3rd Highest Satisfaction Rate: BMW

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Highest Satisfaction Rate: Mini

2nd Highest Satisfaction Rate: Mini

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Joe Giddens (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Highest Satisfaction Rate: Rivian

Highest Satisfaction Rate: Rivian

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Rivian
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Audi

5th Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Audi

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: VCG / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Jeep

4th Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Jeep

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Jeep
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Nissan

3rd Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Nissan

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Nissan
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Volkswagen

2nd Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Volkswagen

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: DiMaggio/Kalish (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Infiniti

Lowest Satisfaction Rate: Infiniti

Image for article titled The 5 most loved car brands, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 least loved
Photo: Editorial RF (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12